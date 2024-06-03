Leonard Sykes had been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of a bladed article, and making threats to kill.

It was alleged that Sykes called the complainant and “offered him out for a fight”. The prosecution had claimed that Sykes arrived in a van with two other men and attacked the complainant “with a large machete – a 'zombie'-type knife in Pembroke Dock on March 11.

The defendant was said to have been fought off and left the scene, and the prosecution alleged a comment had been made that Sykes would “finish the job”.

Sykes, 28, of Under the Hills in Merlin’s Bridge, pleaded not guilty in April, citing self-defence. The court was previously told that the defendant said the complainant was the one armed with a knife.

He had been remanded in to custody ahead of a trial on July 9.

Sykes returned to court on June 3, where prosecutor Nic Strobl offered no evidence for each of the charges.

Judge Paul Thomas KC formally entered not guilty verdicts, and Sykes was acquitted of all charges.