The banner is now aloft on the common in the village of East Williamston.

‘The D-Day 80 - Flag of Peace’ was raised on Saturday June 1, when representatives of the East Williamston community met on the common,

This lovely banner will be flown throughout the upcoming period of remembrance, in acknowledgement of the sacrifices made by Allied servicemen 80 years ago this month.

The Normandy landings, on June 6, 1944, marked the start of the Allied counter-offensive which led to eventual to victory in World War II more than a year later.

The flag was provided by One Voice Wales.

A spokesman for East Williamston Community Council said: "It is hoped that visitors to our Jubilee Park and Nature Trail will pause for a moment to admire the flag, and perhaps pay quiet tribute to all that it represents."