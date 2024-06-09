Cliff House in Laugharne has four floors, four bedrooms, three bathrooms, large garden areas, a double garage, ample parking spaces, gorgeous views over the River Taf estuary and is within walking distance of Dylan Thomas’s Boathouse.

There are three double bedrooms on the second floor along with a family bathroom and one of the bedrooms boasts an en-suite bathroom with a dressing room.

There are four bedrooms in the house. (Image: Country Living Group)

The house offers gorgeous views of the River Taf. (Image: Country Living Group)

The property has a separate living space on the top floor. (Image: Country Living Group)The fourth bedroom can be found on the top floor of the property which is practically a separate living area with a reception, kitchen dining room and loft storage room.

On the first floor there is a drawing room, cloakroom, living room, kitchen and sunroom.

This living room is the central hub of the house, featuring a spacious seating and dining area, two sets of glazed doors leading out to the balcony and a feature fireplace.

A door leads to the main kitchen that has solid wood cabinetry, granite worktops, three ovens, microwave, dishwasher and space for an American style fridge freezer.

The terraced seating area provides more beautiful sea views. (Image: Country Living Group)

There are a total of four floors in the house. (Image: Country Living Group)

One of the bedrooms has an en-suite bathroom. (Image: Country Living Group)Meanwhile, the sunroom can be accessed from the living room or kitchen and offers the best sea views in the property.

As for the drawing room, this spacious part of the house consists of an elegant reception area, two glazed doors which lead out to a balcony and a gas fire in an ornate fireplace surround.

The ground floor is where an entrance hall exists which allows access to a storage room and the double garage.

In the storage room there is space for a washing machine, dryer and drainer in addition to a range of kitchen cabinets and worktops.

The garage has two large windows, double timber doors opening to the driveaway and space to store two vehicles.

Outside the property, there is a large, terraced seating with more stunning views of the water and a staircase leading to a wide balcony.

For more information about this house, visit the listing on Country Living Group.