Maria Jane Hicks, of Willow End, Milford Haven, is charged with causing suffering to her black and white cat Max between May 6 and May 17, 2023.

It is alleged that she failed to provide veterinary treatment for a cancerous tumour on the end of the cat’s nose.

The pet owner is denying causing unnecessary suffering. (Stock image). (Image: Pexels)

Hicks, 61, entered a plea of not guilty when she appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court last month, when she She elected to be tried at crown court.

At Swansea Crown Court on Monday June 3, she repeated her not guilty plea to the charge.

The case was adjourned for trial until October 22, and Hicks was granted unconditional bail until that time.