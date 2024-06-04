John McMichael, 35, appeared at Swansea Crown Court charged with strangulation and battery.

It was alleged that the defendant attacked and strangled a woman in Haverfordwest on May 1.

McMichael pleaded not guilty to each offence.

Hannah George, defending, said McMichael denied that the incidents took place.

When asked about injuries the complainant was said to have sustained, Ms George said: “There’s some scratches to the side of the face. The defendant said that was caused a week prior to the incident.

“They have a pet dog.”

McMichael, of no fixed abode, will face a trial on October 17. He was remanded in to custody until that date.