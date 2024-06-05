Operation Jantzen was the name of the major exercise which took place on Tenby, Saundersfoot, Wisemans Bridge and Amroth beaches and involved more than 100,000 soldiers over 13 days in June 1843.

Flag of Peace

Amroth's events will get off to an early start with the raising of the Flag of Peace on the village flagpole at 7.25am.

This will be carried out by Major Simon Price, who led a company of the Scots Guards on the assault at Tumbldown during the Falklands conflict and is visiting Amroth on June 6.

Lieut Col Charles Carter, who lives in Llanteg and whose parents were both involved in the D-Day landings, will say a few words recalling the involvement of the local community in both the local preparations for D-Day and remembering those who landed and were involved in subsequent operations in Europe.

Ring out for peace

The Amroth Church bell will be sounded at 6.30pm to 'ring out for peace'

Beacon lighting

In the evening, there will be the lighting of the commemorative beacon which is by the flagpole

The beacon lighting has been organised by Amroth residents Delyth Davies (RICS) who will give the address in the evening, and Martin Morris.

The International Tribute will be read out at 9pm, with the beacon lighting at 9.15pm.

Fish and Chips Day

In thanks to all the small fishing boats who helped in the D-Day mission, June 6 is also National Fish and Chips Day, with local eateries serving D-Day fish specials.