Thomas Headland, 33, of Crundale, was driving a Citroen Relay on Freemans Way in Haverfordwest on September 22.

A recovery vehicle had stopped on the road, and a queue of traffic had formed waiting to pass it. However, Headland “failed to react” and crashed in to the back of a Citroen C5. This car was shunted in to the back of a Hyundai I30.

Llanelli Magistrates’ Court heard that the crash caused “significant damage” to his own van and the Citroen C5, as well as “slight damage” to the Hyundai.

Headland pleaded guilty on May 22 to driving without due care and attention.

He was fined £384 and was ordered to pay £110 in costs and a £154 surcharge. He also had five points added to his licence.