The popular Challenge Wales middle distance triathlon will take place in the Fishguard area on Sunday, June 9.

Entries for this year’s event have doubled since last year, increasing to a record 1,000 for 2024, up 650 from last year.

New this year, local establishments will be activating bars and activities along the run route to ensure spectators are well looked after during the event.

At the finish line on Goodwick Parrog there will be an expo, food trucks, live music, massages, and bar, ensuring the atmosphere is pumping from the first athlete to the last The triathlon includes a 1.2-mile swim, 56-mile cycle, and 13.1-mile run.

On Sunday there will be road closures on the A487 between Fishguard and St Davids, part of West Street in Fishguard will also be closed to cars and St Davids tip will not be open, as there is no way for traffic to access it.

The road between Fishguard and Mathry will be closed from 9.45 am until 3pm; the road between Mathry and Croesgoch will be closed from 10am until 3pm and the road between Criaesgoch and St Davids will be closed from 10am until 2.45pm.

There are crossing points in place with the B4331 in Mathry, at the Llangloffan turning and at the B4330 junction near Croesgoch.

Diversions are in place between Fishguard and St Davids that will take drivers via Haverfordwest.

Pembrokeshire County Council has said that St Davids Waste and Recycling Centre site will be closed on Sunday, June 9, because of the road closure. The site will now open on Saturday, June 8 as an alternative.

West Street, Fishguard will also be closed from 12pm to 6pm with drivers told to follow diversions onto High Street and the A40.

Challenge Wales Triathlon consists of a two lap sea swim in Fishguard Bay, a two lap bike course from Fishguard to St Davids and a four lap looped run on Fishguard’s Marine Walk and out onto the small breakwater.

The event boasts that the cycling part takes place on fully closed roads.

To find out more about the road closures, ring 01437 765 777, email info@activitywalesevents.com or visit the Challenge Wales residents’ information page, linked above.