They were accused of driving without due care and attention, as well as failing to identify a driver alleged to have committed an offence.

Their cases were heard at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court.

Here’s a round-up of the cases.

JODIE HIPKISS, 39, of Caerhowel in Montgomery, admitted careless driving for an unsafe overtake on a cyclist over the crest of a hill.

Hipkiss was driving a Volkswagen Transporter on the B4319 near St Petrox in Pembroke on September 2.

As she approached the blind summit of a hill, she overtook a cyclist. However, there was a driver coming in the opposite direction, who was forced to brake heavily to avoid a crash.

Hipkiss admitted the offence, and at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on May 22 she was fined £80.

She must also pay costs of £110, a £32 surcharge and had five points added to her licence.

SZYMON SUSKA, 29, of Albert Road in Halifax in west Yorkshire, has been found guilty of careless driving.

Suska was driving a Renault Master on the A477 at Cleddau Bridge on September 24.

It was alleged that he overtook another vehicle whilst going round a blind right-hand bend whilst there was a car coming in the opposite direction.

The incident was recorded on a dash cam.

Suska had not entered a plea, and was found guilty at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on May 22 after the offence was proved in his absence.

The case was adjourned, and the defendant will be sentenced on June 19.

KATHLEEN STRYDOM, 73, of East Williamson, was charged with careless driving near the Fiveways Garage in Tenby on October 3.

Strydom pleaded guilty at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on May 22.

She had six points added to her licence, and was ordered to pay an £80 fine, £110 in costs and a £32 surcharge.

SCOTT BEDINGFIELD, 48, of Woodlands Drive in the Normanby area of Middlesbrough, has been ordered to pay more than £1,000 after not identifying a driver accused of careless driving in Pembrokeshire.

Llanelli Magistrates’ Court heard that video footage showed a Range Rover Sport repeatedly tailgating another vehicle on the B4318 on September 30.

The footage showed the Range Rover approaching the rear of the other vehicle and driving at an unsafe distance behind it, before slowing down again.

It was alleged that this was repeated “a number of times” on the B4318 and A477 between Tenby and Pembroke.

Bedingfield was charged with failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was found guilty after the offence was proved in his absence at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on May 22.

Bedingfield must pay a £660 fine, £110 in costs and a £264 surcharge. He also had six points added to his licence.