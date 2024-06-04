The issues are a result of a problem with the system that sends the cash directly into claimants’ bank accounts.

The benefit, claimed by more than 7 million households across the UK, is usually paid every four weeks on a Monday or a Tuesday.

However, thousands were left without expected payments yesterday, June 3, because of the error.

#ChildBenefit update - pls share



After my Twitter poll earlier which indicates 80% of those expecting child benefit payments this morning haven't got them, we contacted HMRC. It's told us...



- 30% of people who should have been paid today haven’t been (possible, the poll… — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) June 3, 2024

HMRC has now informed all of those parents who were not sent money when they can expect to receive their delayed payments.

A spokesman said: “We are very sorry that some customers did not receive their scheduled child benefit payments as expected and we understand the concern and difficulty this may have caused.

"We have now fixed the problem and are putting measures in place to prevent this from happening again.

"Affected customers will now receive their payments on Wednesday morning (June 5).

"Anyone who has incurred a direct financial loss because of the delayed payment can apply for redress by completing our online complaints form."

What is Child Benefit?





Families with one child receive £1,331 per year, and they can also receive £881 per year for each additional child they have after that.

There is no limit to how many children families can claim Child Benefits for.

Parents will receive £102.40 every 4 weeks (£25.60 per week) for the first or only child and £67.80 every 4 weeks (£16.95 per week) for each additional child.

Families with ongoing claims do not need to contact HMRC, as the increased benefit payment will continue to be paid directly into their bank accounts.

Anyone who needs to update their personal details, such as a change of bank account or address, can do so using the HMRC app or online at GOV.UK.

HMRC is encouraging any new parents to make a claim as soon as possible, with their first payment capable of being made in as little as three days.

Parents of newborns can also backdate their Child Benefit claims by up to three months.

Angela MacDonald, HMRC’s Deputy Chief Executive and Second Permanent Secretary, said: “The increase in Child Benefit rates for existing claimants is automatic and families do not need to contact us. New claimants should apply online or using HMRC’s app. Search ‘child benefit’ on GOV.UK for more information.”