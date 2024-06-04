Many motorists may not think twice about how their car headrests are placed before driving off.

However, when we don't check the position of our seats and head restraints, we could be putting our safety and the safety of our passengers at risk.

A team of experts has advised that drivers ensure that all passengers in the vehicle have correct adjustments to their headrests.

If we adjust our head restraints correctly, this will prevent head movement and provide a good level of support if there is a motoring accident.

On top of this, a badly adjusted head restraint and seat could also lead to longer-term back and neck problems.

If your head restraint is too low and too far away, it will not provide any protection to the head and neck.

This could potentially increase the risk of long-term injuries and whiplash.

How do you check a car head restraint?





The top of the head restraint should be as high as the top of the head, and as close to the back of the head as possible, according to the experts at LeaseCar.uk.

Drivers should adjust their seating position and the restraint accordingly to ensure that there are no gaps between the back of their head and the headrest.

It's also stated in the Highway Code that drivers should make sure their seats have been adjusted properly.

On top of comfort, having your seat in the correct position means that motorists will have a clear line of vision of the road and full control of the vehicle.

Drivers should keep adjusting the position of their seat until they can comfortably push down the clutch pedal to the floor without having to move their body.

Your knees should not touch the steering wheel which should also be adjusted for comfort.

The experts have also urged that motorists must ensure the wheel does not restrict their view of the dashboard, and sit as far back as possible.

Sitting further back ensures that the steering wheel airbag will operate correctly, and reduce the risk of injury when the bag explodes.

Tim Alcock from LeaseCar.uk said: “Many of us are probably guilty of not checking that our seat, wheel and head restraint have been adjusted to be in the correct position each time we get in the car.

“Sitting incorrectly will not only compromise your safety in the event of a collision, but can also cause discomfort when driving for long periods of time, and potentially lead to long-term back and neck problems.

“It’s important to follow the guidance issued in the Highway Code to be sat in the optimal driving position.

“Check that your head restraint is touching the back of your head, and is as high as the top of your head too.

“The seat should be as high as possible to see the road clearly ahead, but drivers should also check they can push the clutch pedal down to the floor without stretching their body.

“Steering wheel positioning should also be adjusted to ensure the airbag will be as effective as possible in the event of a collision - the seat should be as far back from the wheel as possible.

“The seating position should be adjusted for all passengers in the vehicle too, and if anyone else drives your car, remember to re-adjust your seat and wheel position.”