Robert Abbott, 38, Oystermouth Road in Swansea, was charged with seven offences relating to a series of incidents in Milford Haven on May 3.

Abbott was charged with sexually assaulting and assault by beating of a woman.

He was also accused of two offences of assault occasioning actual bodily harm – relating to alleged attacks on a man and a second woman.

Abbott also faced two charges of criminal damage, relating to the man’s Audi and one of the women’s Samsung phone.

He was also charged with possessing cannabis.

Appearing in the dock at Swansea Crown Court, Abbott pleaded guilty to all charges.

Judge Paul Thomas KC adjourned the case for the preparation of a pre-sentence report. Abbott will be sentenced on June 28.

Judge Thomas warned the defendant to expect an immediate prison sentence.