Officers are appealing for witnesses following an alleged assault outside Eddie’s nightclub on Quay Street at around 1.35am on Sunday, June 2.

“The suspect is believed to be a bald man who was wearing a white chequered shirt and blue denim jeans,” a Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said.

Anyone who has information which could help officers with their investigation is asked to contact Dyfed-Powys Police by either calling 101, emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, online at bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, or via direct message on social media.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired, text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

Anyone reporting information relating to this investigation should quote the reference: 24*492032.

Witnesses can also get in touch anonymously with Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111, or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.