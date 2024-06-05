With summer finally here, many of us will be planning days out in the coming weeks and months.

As temperatures begin to heat up, more of us will be looking to get comfortable in some summer clothing as we hit the road.

However, drivers are being warned to make sure they don’t break the law with their summer clothing.

Driving in flip flops could see you fined £1,000 (Image: 123ducu/Getty)

Driving in flip flops could see you fined £1,000, and you could receive three penalty points on your licence.

What does the Highway Code say about driving in flip flops?





Highway Code rule 97 states: “Footwear cannot prevent you using the controls in the correct manner.”

Julie Daniels, car insurance expert at Compare the Market said: “Staying up to date with the latest version of the Highway Code is the easiest way to avoid fines and penalties while driving.

“Even having just a few penalty points on your licence could cause issues for you, as they stay on record for at least four years and make it more difficult to get good car insurance deals.

“In fact, our data shows that having between 3-5 points on your license could increase your insurance premium by up to 4% on average, while having 6-8 points could increase premiums costs by up to 62% on average.

£2,500 fines for driving in sunglasses

Drivers could also face fines of up to £2,500 for wearing sunglasses while driving at night.

Julie Daniels from the car insurance team at Compare the Market said: “For drivers, maintaining good eyesight is an essential part of following the Highway Code and ensuring safety on the road.

“The recommended frequency for eye tests is once every two years, though more might be necessary if advised by a medical professional.

“Keep clear vision by wearing your glasses or contacts if needed while driving and consider keeping a spare pair of these in your car for emergencies.

“Maintaining your vision is the key when taking to the roads as this is an essential tool for the safety of you and other road users.”