Luke Richards, 35, of Elm Grove, appeared before Newport Magistrates’ Court last week where he faced a series of offences.

Richards was accused engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour between December 31, 2015, and December 30, 2019.

He also faced a series of charges of sexual assault and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Richards appeared in the dock at Newport Crown Court and was found not guilty of all charges on May 29.