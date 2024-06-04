AN ANGLE man accused of sexual assault and controlling behaviour has been found not guilty of all charges.
Luke Richards, 35, of Elm Grove, appeared before Newport Magistrates’ Court last week where he faced a series of offences.
Richards was accused engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour between December 31, 2015, and December 30, 2019.
- For the latest crime and court news for west Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.
He also faced a series of charges of sexual assault and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Richards appeared in the dock at Newport Crown Court and was found not guilty of all charges on May 29.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article