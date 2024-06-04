An air ambulance has landed outside a Pembrokeshire secondary school.
The helicopter was spotted at around 4pm this afternoon (Tuesday, June 4) at Greenhill School in Tenby, as pictures showed the chopper landing at the site.
The exact nature of the incident that led to the air ambulance or the condition of anyone involved is unknown at this time.
Welsh Air Ambulance has been approached for comment.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here