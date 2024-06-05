Fish and chips have long been a staple on British menus. It has become so well-liked that it was even voted the most popular British dish in 2024 by YouGov recently.

But with so many chippies across the UK, it can be hard to choose where to go.

With this dilemma in mind, The Guardian has come up with a list of the top 20 best fish and chip shops in the UK to help you decide.

What's your favourite fish and chip shop? (Image: Getty)

The top 20 best fish and chip shops in the UK

The best fish and chip shops in the UK, according to The Guardian, are:

Marlboro, Weymouth

Middle Street Fish Bar, Deal

Downstairs at No 1, Cromer

Lighthouse Fisheries of Flamborough, Flamborough

Shakey Shakey Fish Bar, Ramsgate

Gower Seafood Hut, Mumbles

Magpie Café, Whitby

Anstruther Fish Bar, Anstruther

Fish Central, London

Chips @ No 8, Prestwich

The Cod’s Scallops, Nottingham and Birmingham

Colmans Fish and Chips, South Shields

Ship Deck, Trethomas, Caerphilly

Cheeky Maharaja, West Midlands

Harbour Lights, Falmouth

John Long’s, Belfast

Frankie’s Fish and Chips, Brae, Shetland

Maggie’s Café, Hastings

The Carron, Stonehaven

Caersws Fish Bar, Caersws, Powys

The South Wales fish and chip shops among the best in the UK

Ship Deck - located on Newport Road, Trethomas, Caerphilly, CF83 8BR - has been named among the best fish and chip shops in the UK.

The "small village chippie" won the best takeaway award at this year's National Fish and Chip Awards so its easy to see why it made it onto The Guardian's list.

The news outlet said: "This re-energised small village chippy took home the gong for best takeaway at this year’s National Fish and Chip Awards and people travel from Cardiff, thanks to sustainable fish crisp-fried to order."

Visitors to Ship Deck seem to agree with the high praise, with the fish and chip shop boasting a 4.2/5 rating on Just Eat from 272 reviews.

One person, commenting on Just Eat, said: "Best chippy around."

While another added: "1st time trying and have to say we really enjoyed it. Will definitely order again."

Gower Seafood Hut, Mumbles

Gower Seafood Hut - Southend Gardens, Promenade Terrace, Mumbles, SA3 4DS - also featured on The Guardian's list of the UK's top 20 fish and chip shops.

Explaining what made the Mumbles chippie among the UK's best, the news outlet said: "A tiny booth with a fabulous changing menu for alfresco dining – try the Cajun prawns and deep-fried anchovies."

Visitors to Gower Seafood Hut agree it is among the best with the chippie scoring a 5/5 rating on Tripadvisor from 332 reviews.

One visitor to the Mumbles-based restaurant commented: "Grabbed some delicious plaice goujons and chilli prawns today. It was fabulous.

"Stand out friendly customer service too We will be back for more. What a little gem."

While another person added: "We love to find understated, delicious, affordable street food. Excellent!

"Fresh is best, and the whitebait was freshest and king prawns were best. We missed out on the Plaice, but we were off the last customers of the day.

"Super smiley welcoming staff and a small independent food stall doing very good work. Loved it."

Caersws Fish Bar, Caersws

Caersws Fish Bar, located at 2 Cwrt Swswen, Station Rd, Caersws, is the third Welsh name on The Guardian list.

The restaurant boasts a rating of 4.5/5 from 138 reviews on TripAdvisor and regularly earns plaudits from customers.

One visitor to Caersws Fish Bar wrote: "We were staying local so decided to try the chippy on Friday night for tea for all the family.

"Food was lovely, we had fish and chips, nuggets and chips and cheeseburgers and some curry sauce and everyone enjoyed it. Very reasonably priced and staff were friendly."

Another diner wrote: "We highly recommend Caersws Fish Bar if in the area. The food is of excellent quality and the portion sizes are particularly generous. Perfect."