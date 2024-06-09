Amongst the stunning Pembrokeshire landscapes pictured by some of the club's 3,200 members, there have recently been a number of bird, animal and insect photos which are worthy of a share.

A very new alpaca, recently-hatched little ducks and a bouncy puppy are here for the 'aah' factor, with a friendly horse, bold puffin and stately cockerel posing perfectly for the camera.

And whether or not you're a fan of creepy-crawlies, you have to admire our impressive caterpillars, which have surely now become beautiful moths!

Enjoy browsing through the pictures below.





If you'd like to join the Western Telegraph Camera Club, with the chance to have your own photographs featured on Facebook, online or in the paper, just head over to Facebook to sign up.

Oh baby!





This adorable alpaca has recently been welcomed to the world. (Image: Ruth Izzard)

Paw-some pal

Vinnie the 12-week-old pup didn't want to stand still for the camera! (Image: Sharon Price)

Horse says 'hi'





That nose is just asking to be stroked... (Image: Vicki Winter)

Colourful caterpillars

Amazing detail on these Lackey Moth caterpillars, now flying free, no doubt. (Image: Marc Evans)

Howdy doodle-doo

Raffael the cockerel stands proud on his perch. (Image: Val Colella)

Perky puffin

A handsome puffin thinking about his next fishing trip. (Image: Mark Braybrook)