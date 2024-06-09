Everyone loves a cute baby animal and a fluffy duckling, and these are the pictures which inspired this week's Western Telegraph Camera Club gallery.
Amongst the stunning Pembrokeshire landscapes pictured by some of the club's 3,200 members, there have recently been a number of bird, animal and insect photos which are worthy of a share.
A very new alpaca, recently-hatched little ducks and a bouncy puppy are here for the 'aah' factor, with a friendly horse, bold puffin and stately cockerel posing perfectly for the camera.
And whether or not you're a fan of creepy-crawlies, you have to admire our impressive caterpillars, which have surely now become beautiful moths!
Enjoy browsing through the pictures below.
If you'd like to join the Western Telegraph Camera Club, with the chance to have your own photographs featured on Facebook, online or in the paper, just head over to Facebook to sign up.
Oh baby!
Paw-some pal
Horse says 'hi'
Colourful caterpillars
Howdy doodle-doo
Perky puffin
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here