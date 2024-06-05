It is the first time the sovereign has been changed on the Bank of England’s notes.

The new notes will co-circulate alongside those featuring Queen Elizabeth II, however people will only start to notice the new notes appear in their change very gradually.

In line with guidance from the Royal Household, the new notes will only be printed to replace those that are worn, and to meet any overall increase in demand.

The portrait of Charles will appear on all four banknotes – the £5, £10, £20 and £50 – with no other alterations to the existing designs.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said: “We’re very pleased to be issuing the new King Charles banknotes.

“This is a historic moment, as it’s the first time we’ve changed the sovereign on our notes.

“We know that cash is important for many people, and we are committed to providing banknotes for as long as the public demand them. Bringing these new notes into circulation is a demonstration of that commitment.”

Although the Bank of England started to produce banknotes in the 17th century, Charles’s mother, Queen Elizabeth II, was the first British sovereign to be given the honour in 1960 on a £1 paper note.

People will be able to snap up the new-look currency at selected Post Office branches.

The chosen Post Offices will initially have £5, £10 and £20 denominations of the new banknotes.

Thousands of Post Offices will receive the new-look currency over the coming days and weeks.

Here are the locations and postcodes for the Post Office branches where the notes will be available first on launch day, with a gradual rollout to others in the coming weeks:

Piccadilly Plaza (Manchester), M2 1BB

Sunderland City, SR1 1RR

Portsmouth, PO1 1AB

Birmingham, B2 4AA

The City of London, EC2M 5TE

Moorgate, EC2M 5TE

Broadway, SW1H 0AX

Great Massingham, PE31 6HP

Tetbury, GL8 8DB

Minchinhampton, GL6 9BN

Windsor, SL4 1AA

Houndsditch, E1 7BS

Woodstock, OX20 1SP

Poundbury, DT1 3AZ

Ross Borkett, banking director at the Post Office, said: “This historic launch of the new banknotes featuring King Charles III comes as we experience the highest levels of cash withdrawals and deposits in Post Office branches.

“We’re pleased to be able to mark this day by giving people the opportunity to withdraw the new notes from our branches.”

While banknotes featuring Queen Elizabeth II remain legal tender and there is no need to exchange them, people who are interested to see the new banknotes can now get their hands on them.

The Bank of England has put temporary facilities in place to allow people to obtain a limited amount of the King Charles III banknotes.

It has set up a postal exchange service, running from June 5 to 30, up to a limit of £300 per customer. An application form and further details are on the Bank of England’s website.

The Bank of England counter at Threadneedle Street in central London will also be issuing new notes featuring the King from June 5 to 11 and the same limit of £300 per customer applies.

Visitors to the Bank of England Museum have been able to catch a first glimpse of the new banknotes, before they entered circulation, in its Future Of Money exhibition.