On June 29, members of Neyland Judo Club will walk from Pembroke to their dojo in Thornton Estate with their judo suits and stop at various points to show off their skills.

The club prides itself on welcoming people from all types of backgrounds whether they want to compete in Judo, socialise or take part in a recreational manner.

Welfare officer Ceri Sullivan said: “It’s just like one big family. Some of the members have been here for over 30 years. Everybody looks after everybody and are very supportive of each other.

“We are big on community as well. If some of our players are struggling, everybody is instantly looking at what we can do to help and what support we can provide.”

Children who attend are encouraged to be the best version of themselves while building confidence and self-esteem.

Ceri added: “The charity UNESCO found that judo is the best sport for children for improving emotional and mental wellbeing.

“We have quite a few kids who come to us. They are struggling with certain things. Whether it be school or home life. We’re seeing them thrive within this sport.

“We’ve got some children who are very quiet off the mat. Then they come on the mat and they’re so lively and bouncy. They’re answering questions and they're very vocal.”

Furthermore, the club has produced Welsh athletes such as Ashleigh Barnikel who competed at the 2022 Commonwealth Games along with Ria Jones, Barry Watson and Rob Thomson who have all represented the club at European Veteran Championships.

Neyland Judo Club was founded in 1968 by Bill and Joyce McGarvie with their son Damon now operating as head coach.

However, like other sports clubs after the COVID pandemic, Neyland Judo Club have struggled with their finances.

Ceri continued: “We were really thriving prior to COVID. We had a really big space. We had lots of youngsters coming through the club. We had lots of seniors. Then COVID hit and like a lot of sports clubs we took a massive hit in terms of financial issues.

Previous fundraising has allowed members to take a trip to their twinned club in Sanguinet, France, as well as allowing some senior players to go through their coaching awards. "We had problems with trying to get people back into the sport because they had a long time off. Even though COVID has been over for a couple of years, we are still trying to build the club back up to what it was prior.

“Rent increased. We rent our dojo, and we are paying double what we were prior to COVID because landlords have had to increase their prices as well.”

To donate to Neyland Judo Club, visit their page on the JustGiving website.

More information about the club can be found on Neyland Judo Club Facebook page, by emailing thedojonjc@gmail.com or by calling 07722 196 832.