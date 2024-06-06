Bridgend-based veterinarian, Cindy Wu, is urging dog owners to remain vigilant while walking their loved pets following a recent incident at a nature reserve involving a puppy and an adder.

Six-month-old Cavapoo Holly was brought to Maes Glas Vets in Brackla, Bridgend following an encounter with an adder at Parc Slip Nature Reserve.

The owners, Jo and Phil Bibby, noticed the snake nearby but didn't realise their beloved pet had been bitten until Holly started behaving peculiarly.

A few minutes after the encounter, Holly began to show signs of fatigue and started staggering.

The Bibby's then observed a painful, swollen spot on Holly's neck.

Recognising these worrying symptoms, they rushed her to the veterinary hospital.

At Maes Glas Vets, the medical personnel had essential anti-venom and administered it to Holly.

Her situation progressively improved and after spending two days at the hospital, she was fit enough to return home.

Cindy Wu, the veterinarian who treated Holly said: "Warmer weather can bring snakes out into the open and while cases like Holly’s are rare, it’s important to be aware that adders are often found in woodland and sandy areas.

"If you’re walking your dog in areas like these, be vigilant, keep to the main paths and have them on the lead if possible."

She further explained the timeline if a dog is bitten by an adder and what actions owners should take: "If you suspect your dog has been bitten by a snake, seek veterinary advice as soon as possible and try to keep yourself and your dog calm.

"If they are small enough, carry your dog back to your vehicle because moving around helps the venom to spread."

Mr Bibby shared his ordeal: "We looked down and saw a snake at the side of the path, but as Holly didn’t yelp we just thought it had scared her."

He added: "My wife, Jo, called the vet while I carried Holly the half-mile back to the car and we drove straight to Maes Glas Vets.

"The veterinary team looked after Holly brilliantly and they were able to source some anti-venom from Newport, which I drove over to collect."

Now, Holly is recuperating at her home with her family, who live near Bridgend.

In light of the harrowing experience, Mr Bibby intends to take extra precaution during their walks particularly on sunny days due to increased snake activity.

Maes Glas Vets, with more than a century of delivering high levels of pet care, is one of South Wales' most prominent veterinary practices.

They have branches in multiple locations such as Barry, Cowbridge, Porthcawl, and Llantrisant, alongside the veterinary hospital in Bridgend.