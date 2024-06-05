Ben Lewis, 45, of Heol Degwm in North Cornelly, near Bridgend, appeared at Swansea Crown Court charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and assault by beating.

It was alleged that he attacked a woman and a child in the Saundersfoot area on January 6.

He initially pleaded not guilty to both charges at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on February 7, but switched his pleas to guilty at Swansea Magistrates’ Court on March 11.

Lewis appeared in the dock at Swansea Crown Court, where he was sentenced to 14 months, suspended for 18 months, for assault occasioning actual bodily harm against the woman.

He was sentenced to an additional two months, also suspended for 18 months, for assaulting the child.

The adult victim was granted a five-year restraining order against Lewis.