Jake Edwards, 29, of St David’s Road in Letterston, was charged with three offences of making indecent images of a child as well as possessing extreme pornography.

It was alleged that Edwards had Category A, B and C images of children between February 17 and May 11 last year.

Edwards was also accused of having 13 images and 40 videos depicting bestiality.

He admitted these offences at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on March 26.

The defendant was sentenced to a total of 10 months, suspended for two years. He was made the subject of a 10-year sexual harm prevention order and must register as a sex offender for the same period.