The landings on June 6, 1944 were an ambitious mission that changed the course of the second world war.

They marked the start of the Allied counter-offensive which led to eventual to victory in World War II more than a year later.

Events to commemorate the event are scheduled to take place across Pembrokeshire tomorrow. These will connect with many thousands of others around the world to remember the brave men and women who took part in the landings, not only from our country, but from America, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, Norway, Greece, France, Czechoslovakia, Rhodesia, and Poland.

In Newport the Carningli Branch of the Royal British Legion, which celebrates its centenary this year, will start the commemoration at 9am with the raising of flags along Newport’s Parrog, Bettws & Cwm.

Then at 7:30 pm on the Parrog there will be a performance by Goodwick Brass Band followed by a short service led by Reverend Emma Kendall.

At 9:15pm, in line with the rest of the country a four metre high beacon will be lit on Traeth Mawr symbolising the light of hope that emerged from the darkness of war.

Food and refreshments will be available throughout the evening.

In Tenby at 11 am, the Mayor of Tenby, Cllr Dai Morgan will lay a wreath at the town’s war memorial in remembrance of all those who gave their lives during the landings.

In the evening the mayor, fellow councillors, representatives of Tenby Royal British Legion and local cadet units, will leave Castle Square at Tenby Harbour at approximately 8.50 pm to process up to Castle Hill.

There, following the reading of the International D Day Tribute, Cllr Morgan will light Tenby’s beacon to form part of a UK-wide chain of beacons and Lamp Lights of Peace at 9.15 pm.

All are welcome to join in at this commemoration.

In Trefin the celebrations have been organised by Gwelliant Trefin Improvement and Llanrhian Connected Community.

The day will commence at 8am the mayor Abe Williams will read the D-Day 80 Proclamation in the square in the centre of Trefin.

A small exhibition of local memories and photos of wartime life will be held from 12.30 in the Ship Inn, Trefin.

There will be a service at 8pm and at 9.15 pm the International Tribute will be read followed by the lighting of a coastal beacon and the Lamp Light of Peace on the land known as Penlac at the end of North End, Trefin, accompanied by music from Cor y Felin and others.

Participants can then return to the Ship for further singing.

“For the community to be able to play even a small part in paying tribute will be humbling and a great honour,” said the organisers.

In Amroth events will get off to an early start with the raising of the Flag of Peace on the village flagpole at 7.25am.

This will be carried out by Major Simon Price, who led a company of the Scots Guards on the assault at Tumbldown during the Falklands conflict and is visiting Amroth on June 6.

Lieut Col Charles Carter, who lives in Llanteg and whose parents were both involved in the D-Day landings, will say a few words recalling the involvement of the local community in both the local preparations for D-Day and remembering those who landed and were involved in subsequent operations in Europe.

The Amroth Church bell will be sounded at 6.30pm to 'ring out for peace'

In the evening, there will be the lighting of the commemorative beacon which is by the flagpole The beacon lighting has been organised by Amroth residents Delyth Davies (RICS) who will give the address in the evening, and Martin Morris.

The International Tribute will be read out at 9pm, with the beacon lighting at 9.15pm.

In the twin towns of Fishguard and Goodwick a wreath laying service will take place at Goodwick war memorial at 11am, followed by a wreath-laying service at Fishguard war memorial at 12pm.

At 2pm Fishguard’s Theatr Gwaun will be showing The Longest Day followed by a singer performing war time songs.

At 9pm the beacon at Harbour Village will be lit.

East Williamston is flying the D-Day 80 - Flag of Peace, which was raised on Saturday June 1, when representatives of the East Williamston community met on the common.

Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre is running a D-Day exhibition for the rest of the year which includes information about and memorabilia from Pembrokeshire’s D-Day veterans.

The centre is open Mondays to Fridays, 10 am to 4 pm.

