Twr y Felin Hotel in St Davids is offering a free talk exploring the rich architecture of the grand mansions in the central Philippines, all built from the proceeds of the sugar industry.

Ian McDonald, the speaker, will compare their design to other trading towns like those in medieval Germany.

The hour-long talk, titled 'Sugar & Style', will begin at 6pm on June 12.

Mr McDonald will investigate the blend of styles in these houses, influenced by the 'sugar barons' fondness for European and American architecture.

From the beautiful buildings of central Philippines’ sugar barons to post-war Czechoslovakia, Mr McDonald traverses time, space, and cultures in his deep exploration.

These barons, after touring western capitals, yearned for new trends in their hometown – from flashy Parisian manners to the modern American streamlining.

Mr McDonald asks whether these structures, oozing with international influences, moulded a national style for the Philippines after its colonial rule by Spain and the United States.

The talk will also include comparisons with other trading towns such as the medieval Hanseatic free cities of Germany and the picturesque Vietnamese port of Hoi An.

He also sheds light on the work of Hassan Fathy in 'New Egypt' and the unique Rondo-cubist style in post-war Czechoslovakia.

This event will showcase images captured by Siobhán Doran, photographer and producer, for her Sony World Photography Awards-winning book "Houses that Sugar Built: An Intimate Portrait of Philippine Ancestral Homes."

Those interested in attending the talk must book their free tickets in advance through the the Ty Felin Hotel website or by calling 01437 725 555.

Guests can also book dinner at the hotel's AA three rosette Blas restaurant; advance bookings are recommended.