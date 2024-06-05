Local architect Ken Morgan of Narberth and Whitland Rotary Club recently celebrated his four decades of service with Rotary, during which time he has been twice president of the club.

In recognition of his service, he has also been awarded the coveted Paul Harries Fellow Medal on more than one occasion.

Ken was presented with a commemorative certificate by fellow Narberth and Whitland Rotarian Mary Adams, who is District Governor of Area 1150 Rotary, Great Britain and Ireland.

A spokesman for Narberth and Whitland Rotary said: "Ken has been instrumental in a substantial number of Rotary projects.

"These include Dragon Boat Racing at Llys y Fran reservoir; Narberth Outdoor Rock; Christmas Santa Racing; liaising with our French counterpart club, the Rotary club of Fontenay-le-Comte and the recent refurbishment of the Bus Stop in Narberth, which is the meeting place for Narberth Army Cadets Corps."