The medieval grounds of Pembroke Castle are set to host a Lifeboat Festival on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 16, celebrating the 200-year legacy of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).

From 1pm to 8pm, the festival, honouring the lifesaving efforts of the RNLI, will open its gates for the public to interact with lifesavers from Pembrokeshire and gain insights on water safety whilst having fun from the RNLI water safety team.

Alongside this educative side, attendees will be kept entertained with live music performances by various Pembrokeshire choirs, shanty bands and other musicians.

An RNLI pop-up shop, featuring exclusive RNLI 200 merchandise will also be on site.

The event is free, however, supporters are encouraged to make donations towards the charity’s life-saving mission.

Local suppliers will provide food and drink, but alcohol will not be permitted on site.

The RNLI has been saving lives at sea for over 200 years.

Since it was founded in a London tavern by Sir William Hillary on March 4, 1824, the volunteer lifeboat crews and lifeguards across the UK have saved 146,452 lives.

This averages at around two lives saved every day for 200 years.

Over the last two centuries, there have been significant advancements in the lifeboats and equipment used by the charity’s lifesavers, transitioning from the early oar-powered vessels to today’s advanced boats, which are packed with technology.

The rudimentary cork lifejackets of the 1850s have evolved to full protective kits issued to each crew member.

Despite embracing change and innovation, the RNLI’s core principle of relying on volunteers and public contributions has persisted over the centuries.

To this day, the charity operates 238 lifeboat stations across the UK, including four on the River Thames, and has seasonal lifeguards posted on more than 240 beach locations across the UK and Ireland.

The Sunday festival underscores the RNLI's continued dedication to educating the public about water safety and recognising those volunteers who contribute to making the waters of the UK and Ireland safer for everyone.