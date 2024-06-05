The incident occurred at St Julians School in Newport at around 10.40am and resulted in police, paramedics and an air ambulance attending the scene.

The school has since confirmed that a "medical emergency" was responsible for the response and that the girl has now been taken to hospital.

An email sent to parents by the school said: "We have had a medical emergency this morning on school site, this was for one individual student and the parent of this student has been informed and is in attendance."

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We received a report of a medical emergency at St Julian's High School, Newport at around 10.40am.

"Officers attended, along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service and Welsh Air Ambulance.

"A 14-year-old girl was taken to hospital for treatment."

A spokesperson for Newport City Council said: "There has been a medical emergency relating to one student at St Julians School.

"Emergency services have attended, and they have been taken to hospital. Communications have been issued to parents to reassure them that there is no wider risk to pupils, and that they do not need to take any action."

"As part of this emergency we did have an air ambulance, along with road ambulance and the police on site. The situation is now all returned to normal.



"All students and staff are safe."

