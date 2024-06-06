Lesley Griffiths, cabinet secretary for culture and social justice, expressed appreciation for the selfless volunteer efforts across Wales, especially during Volunteers' Week, from June 3 to 9, 2024.

According to Ms Griffiths, the week is an important chance to acknowledge the free, invaluable support offered by kind-hearted individuals to others.

She acknowledged that the method and basis for volunteering are evolving, necessitating new, adaptive strategies for third-sector organisations to attract and retain volunteers.

Driven by a novel, progressive vision, the devolved government aims to invigorate the volunteering spirit in Wales.

The Volunteering Cross-Sector Leadership Group, via the Third Sector Partnership Council, is set to devise this vision over the next 12 months.

The group plans a unique, unifying approach to volunteering, forming a Welsh framework that will steer the sector.

Ms Griffiths said: "Volunteers are at work around Wales every day and night of the year and I thank them deeply for everything they continue to do for the benefit of the people and communities they help."

She added: "As a government, we are committed to the sector, and we want to encourage more people to volunteer because there are countless ways in which we all depend on the simple acts of kindness and mutual help."

Ms Griffiths highlighted the sector's challenges, including volunteer recruitment and retention, particularly with increasing service demand.

"The new vision for volunteering will be crucial in helping the sector prosper and more details will be provided on how to get involved in designing the vision so people can continue to offer their invaluable support to others."

A series of surveys and workshops will offer everyone a chance to contribute to this design process of the plan over the next few months.