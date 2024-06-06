Radio 1’s Sian Eleri will return to investigative work for BBC One and BBC Three's upcoming series, 'Paranormal: The Village That Saw Aliens.'

The series delves into strange happenings along the south-west coast of Wales during the 1970s and 1980s, dubbed the largest reported UFO and extra terrestrial activity in history.

Dozens of unconnected people in various locations spoke of terrifying sightings, sparking fear and intrigue.

The series, in particular, lays focus on a 1977 incident where 14 schoolboys in Broad Haven reported seeing a UFO in their school playground.

The boys' account, supported by similar drawings executed under exam conditions, set off a wave of unexplained happenings on the Welsh coastline.

Presenter Sian Eleri, initially a sceptic, delved deep into the historical incident, tracing the boys and the original investigator, Randall Jones-Pugh.

First-hand accounts reveal the boys' terror.

Mr Jones-Pugh's own words in an old VHS tape warn: "If the public knew the truth behind UFOs, they would run for their lives."

Ms Eleri also explores other theories, including the possibility of the boys spotting a military aircraft or a schoolyard prank going too far.

Yet, chillingly, she encounters a female witness from the school at that time, still shaken by the events.

Her discovery of another witness's tape further intensifies the enigma surrounding these extra terrestrial encounters.

The series will be available in full on iPlayer from June 14.