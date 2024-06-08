The Griffin was named in the top 10 coastal pubs by Visit Pembrokeshire.

The pub is based at Dale Beach and is renowned for serving freshly sourced fish, welcoming service and outstanding scenic location.

The Griffin has gorgeous beachside views. (Image: Google Maps)On Tripadvisor the pub has over 1,100 reviews and an overall rating of four and half stars out of five.

A review from last month (May 2024) said: “Friendly staff, delicious fish soup, scallops, John Dory and lobster. The fish is pricey, but it’s caught by their boat and is beautifully presented.

“Well worth the money and attentive, knowledgeable staff with a view to die for. Highly recommended. You won’t be disappointed. If you don’t eat, then have a pint on the wall – looking at the boats with the sun of your back.”

The pub is renowned for its freshly sourced fish. (Image: Google Maps)Another review from May said: “Fantastic fish restaurant! If you are in the Dale area, make the effort to visit The Griffin. Freshly sourced fish, beautifully prepared and served in a wonderfully relaxed environment.

“We sat in the sun on the outside terrace on a Friday lunchtime and were well served by the friendly and welcoming staff. For starters, we had the scallops and the crab fish cakes – both of which were delicious.

“For the main course we both chose the Gurnard dish, which was beautifully cooked and again, delicious. We will certainly be back in our next visit to the area."

The Griffin is based at Dale Beach. (Image: Google Maps)Meanwhile, a review from April said: “We ate here two nights in a row as it was so friendly and welcoming with such good food. The pies are fabulous, just like the Welsh new potatoes and leeks. Not to mention the fish options.

“We found the staff to be excellent, caring, friendly and an all-round ace bunch. The food came quickly and was delicious. It’s a great mix of a generally fabulous pub with great food offering.”

The Griffin is open from midday to 11pm Tuesday to Saturday when the kitchen serves from midday to 2:30pm and 6pm to 8:30pm.

There are over 1100 reviews on Tripadvisor about The Griffin. (Image: Google Maps)The pub is also open on Sunday from midday to 8pm but the kitchen closes after 2:30pm on this day.

Items from their sample sea menu include king prawns, crab cakes, seabass fillet, cod loin and monkfish loin.

For more information about The Griffin, visit their website, email enquiries@griffindale.co.uk or call 01646 636 227.