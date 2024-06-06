Notable among the recent additions are Twr y Felin, Roch Castle, Hive Townhouse, Penrhiw Priory, Canvas and Campfires, and Quay Street Studios.

Firstly, Twr y Felin in St Davids - which has been put under the Welsh Rarebits Hotels banner - functions as Wales’ first contemporary art hotel, set within an extended windmill.

It houses the Blas Restaurant, which has earned three AA rosettes for its art-inspired dishes.

The hotel possesses 39 lavish bedrooms, adorned with more than 250 commissioned pieces of art, celebrating the Pembrokeshire landscape.

Also situated in St Davids is Penrhiw Priory.

This former priory set in 12 acres of gardens offers B&B as well as exclusive self-catering options.

Guests enjoy the comfort of eight bedrooms, a plush lounge, dining room, and domestic kitchen.

Complementing the historical allure of the region, Roch Castle takes guests back to the 12th century Norman era.

After being meticulously restored in 2009, it now operates with six guest rooms, exuding romantic allure and hosting special occasions.

There is also an aristocratic dining room and plenty of history in the castle as well as a high-end sun room and viewing platform that provides 360 degree views of the surrounding landscape.

Moving towards contemporary comfort, Hive Townhouse B&B in Aberaeron presents six deluxe suites, expertly renovated from a three-storey townhouse.

Echoing a blend of Georgian and Scandinavian charm, each room highlights the town’s shipbuilding legacy while offering waterfront views and high-end fabrics.

The top-floor Vulcan suite hosts a quirky ensuite with stunning harbour views.

Exposed stone walls display artwork by artist Lola Champan, and the rooms are named after the town's maritime and shipbuilding heritage.

The three properties come under the Great Little Rarebits section.

For glamping enthusiasts, Canvas and Campfires near Lampeter has five deluxe safari tents, along with a restored 18th-century cowshed converted into a romantic retreat called the Little Cowshed.

Each tent accommodates up to six guests, complete with furnished living spaces, kitchens, and flushing toilets.

One comes with its own wood-fired hot tub and two of the rooms are wider to allow accessibility and have wheelchair wet rooms.

Finally, the Quay Street Studios in Aberteifi offers guests a choice of three different studios, each sleeping two.

Each studio radiates a distinctive ambiance, from the contemporary Garden Room with private terrace access, the romantic Attic Room with ancient roof timbers, to the Art Room featuring owner Penny’s photography.

Both properties come under the Hideaway Rarebits section.

Booking can be made directly through Welsh Rarebits on their website or over the phone, and patrons can sign up for regular offers, discounts, and join the loyalty scheme.