Robert Hughes, of The Close in Spittal, was charged with nine offences of indecency with a child aged under 14 and eight offences of sexual assault of a child under 13.

The offences are alleged to have taken place in Haverfordwest between 1998 and 2007 and involved four complainants.

Appearing via video link at Swansea Crown Court, Hughes pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The trial, which is expected to last for seven days, will begin on January 13, 2025. Judge Huw Rees re-admitted Hughes to bail until that date.