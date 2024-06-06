The Grade II listed Temperance Hall is set to be transformed into a flourishing arts facility as part of a community-driven regeneration of the town centre.

With a history stretching back to 1889, including time as a cinema, bingo hall, and Freemasons’ Hall, the Temperance Hall has stood vacant since 2009.

However, its fortunes are changing thanks to Haverfordwest Heritage, a community-run organisation supported by the Architectural Heritage Fund (AHF) and The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Richard Blacklaw-Jones from Haverfordwest Heritage said: "By opening a welcoming and accessible Community Printworks, the aim is to create services and experiences that attract local people and visitors into the town, provide space and opportunities for creative businesses, develop skills, bring people together and enhance the town.

"Our neglected heritage buildings symbolise the decline of our once thriving historic town.

"Unused and left to deteriorate further, The Temperance Hall would have epitomised this decay.

"But renovated and repurposed this stunning building can be part of the efforts to raise the perception of the town and provide a welcoming new facility."

Scheduled to open in summer 2025, the repurposed Temperance Hall will include an exhibition space, print and design workspaces, and a workshop hosting a variety of courses.

Heidi Baker, founder of Popty Press, expressed her excitement at the renovation: "We’ve been testing the community print workshop model at our smaller studio and are thrilled to have the opportunity to move to a larger space to accommodate more printmakers and more activities.

"Printmaking is a very accessible form of art enabling everyone of all ages and abilities to benefit from getting involved in creative activities."

Kelcey Wilson Lee, director of programmes at AHF, said: "We are delighted to have supported the purchase of The Temperance Hall to bring it back into community use as well as the wider work of Haverfordwest Heritage.

The restoration of the Temperance Hall has been made possible with funding from the UK Government, Community Ownership Fund, and other organisations.

Haverfordwest Heritage has also appointed a new chief executive, Stuart Berry, to help guide the project.

He said: "I am delighted to be taking on this exciting role and look forward to working with the community in Haverfordwest in bringing new life to buildings such as The Temperance Hall.

"With its rich history, The Temperance Hall is the perfect starting point for Haverfordwest Heritage, and we are thrilled to be able to bring it back into use for the benefit of the town."

People can learn more about the planned renovation and how they can get involved at an open day at the Temperance Hall on June 15 or by visiting the Haverfordwest Heritage website.