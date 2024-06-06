Vision Arts has revealed its summer projects for Pembrokeshire youngsters.
The third annual Summer Youth Project includes the Minis Project and Youth Project musical.
The Minis Project, held from July 29 to August 2 and sponsored by Valero, offers singing, dancing, and acting workshops for Reception, Year 1 and Year 2 children, ending in a mini performance. This is a free workshop.
Following this, a musical production of "Our House" will run from August 5 to August 15, welcoming students in Years 3-13 for rehearsals over a two-week period.
Participation in the musical is a result of fundraising efforts and donations, costing each participant only £50 for the duration.
Drew Baker, creative director of Vision Arts, said: "These Summer Youth Projects provide vital opportunities for young people to explore their creativity and passion for the arts."
"The skills they develop in teamwork, confidence, and self-expression are invaluable.
"We believe the performing arts enrich lives and bring communities together," he added.
Performances of Our House take place at the Boulevard Theatre in Milford Haven on August 16 and 17.
Students interested in technical theatre and backstage work are encouraged to participate.
Registration for the projects can be done via the Vision Arts website or by phone.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here