The third annual Summer Youth Project includes the Minis Project and Youth Project musical.

The Minis Project, held from July 29 to August 2 and sponsored by Valero, offers singing, dancing, and acting workshops for Reception, Year 1 and Year 2 children, ending in a mini performance. This is a free workshop.

Following this, a musical production of "Our House" will run from August 5 to August 15, welcoming students in Years 3-13 for rehearsals over a two-week period.

Participation in the musical is a result of fundraising efforts and donations, costing each participant only £50 for the duration.

Drew Baker, creative director of Vision Arts, said: "These Summer Youth Projects provide vital opportunities for young people to explore their creativity and passion for the arts."

"The skills they develop in teamwork, confidence, and self-expression are invaluable.

"We believe the performing arts enrich lives and bring communities together," he added.

Performances of Our House take place at the Boulevard Theatre in Milford Haven on August 16 and 17.

Students interested in technical theatre and backstage work are encouraged to participate.

Registration for the projects can be done via the Vision Arts website or by phone.