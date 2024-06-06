Mathew Reading, 31, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court charged with common assault.

It was alleged that the incident took place in Fishguard on January 27.

Reading, of Maes Y Llan in Feidr Fawr, Dinas Cross, pleaded guilty on May 23.

He was remanded back in to custody, and will be sentenced at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court after he is sentenced for a separate matter at Swansea Crown Court.