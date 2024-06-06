Sir Michael Morpurgo and his wife Lady Clare will officially open the Friends of Treginnis Fete at Lower Treginnis Farm near St Davids on July 27 at 2pm.

The fete raises essential funds for Treginnis Farm for City Children, which offers children who have grown up in urban settings a ‘week of muck and magic’ in Pembrokeshire.

Sir Michael is the co-founder of Farms for City Children and has been known to delight children staying at Treginnis with readings from his books and stories during their stays there.

This will be the first fete at Treginnis for six years after past events were scuppered by Covid and last year’s wild weather.

The fete is a great way to fundraise for the farm and to visit this spectacular spot on the St Davids Peninsula.

Gates are open from 1pm. Entrance costs £3 per person and children of school age go free.

To avoid traffic jams on the narrow lane running to the farm there will be a free shuttle bus service run by Richards Bros from the Cross Square, starting from 1pm with the last bus from Treginnis returning at 5.30pm. There will also be plenty of parking at the farm.

“It is now some six years since we have been able to put on the fete due to covid and last year’s weather fiasco, so we do hope you will come along and have a great day,” said friends secretary Mary Edey.

The fete will feature loads of children’s games including giant Connect Four, hopscotch, hula hoops, giant noughts and crosses and many more.

There will be bouncy castles, plenty of stalls with paintings, craft, bric a brac, books, calendars, a tombola and more.

There will also be food for all tastes including tea/coffee and cakes, beefburgers and hot dogs, strawberries and cream, ice Cream and beer brewed just down the road at St David’s Old Farmhouse Brewery.

Dogs are welcome and there will be a fun dog show with rosettes for the friendliest face, the waggiest tail or just a lovely temperament.

There will be music from the Ukulele Band, Vox Angelica and the Glenneath Male Voice Choir.

Treginnis Farm will be selling home-grown veggies and flowers.

St David’s Fire engine will make an appearance during the afternoon and St John Ambulance will be in attendance all day.

There will also be a big raffle with some wonderful prizes to be won.

Anybody who is able to spare a few hours to volunteer on the day can contact Mary by emailing mary.edey@btinternet.com.