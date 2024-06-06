A fire station will host a charity car wash to support serving and retired members of the UK’s fire services.
The car wash takes place at Haverfordwest Fire Station on Saturday, June 15 and will raise money for The Fire Fighters Charity.
From 10am to 2pm, Pembrokeshire residents can get their car washed while supporting their local firefighters.
