In an application before Pembrokeshire Coast National Park’s development management committee meeting of June 5, Bryony Rees and Miss K Evans sought a temporary two-year change of use of land to accommodate a mobile sauna at Saundersfoot Harbour, with planners recommended to conditionally approve the scheme.

The proposal for the off-grid wood-fired sauna, complete with a bespoke changing area, was brought to the Development Management Committee as the applicant is a member of staff who works for the authority.

A supporting letter for the application said: “As local businesswomen our aim is to provide affordable outdoor sauna sessions in a beautiful location that is compliant with local town planning regulations.

“We believe the sauna would support the community of local people, and south Pembrokeshire whilst attracting people from further afield, providing an unforgettable experience that has many health benefits.”

It is proposed the sauna would be located on the edge of the harbour car park.

The supporting letter added: “There has been a big growth in both cold-water swimming and saunas in the outdoor settings, with over 90 saunas of this kind now in the UK. There are already a number of people and groups who go in the sea daily in Saundersfoot. The Bluetits community (which has over 3,000 members in South Pembrokeshire alone), a male group, a Breast Cancer support group to name but a few. Saundersfoot is also famously known for cold water ‘dipping’ with the largest New Years Day swim in Wales which sees thousands of sea swimmers enter the sea, as well as Saundersfoot Triathlon.”

One third party response has been received, saying there was a lack of proper consultation on the scheme, and raising concerns including visual appearance and it not being in keeping with the existing facilities.

At the June meeting, committee member Sarah Hoss warned that people chosing to take part in ‘cold-water dipping,’ entering the sea after being in a sauna could pose potential health risks for some.

She also said there was also “a big question mark” about the sauna’s location in the “busiest car park” in “one of the busiest resorts in Pembrokeshire”.

Bryony Rees, speaking at the meeting, said sauna users would be made aware of the potential issue.

Moving approval, Cllr Sam Skyrme-Blackhall, an open-water swimmer herself, said: “I think it will be an enhancement for Saundersfoot,” conceding she was a little unconvinced about the location.

Local councillor Cllr Chris Williams said the temporary approval gave planners the opportunity to revisit the scheme at a later date.