Geoffrey Hickey, 23, of Trafalgar Road, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court charged with taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and drink-driving.

It was alleged that Hickey took a G2 Pro Max E-scooter without the owner’s consent on Saturday, April 13. He was accused of damaging the e-scooter before it was recovered.

For the latest crime and court news for west Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

Hickey was also charged with drink-driving, having ridden the e-scooter on Greenhill Road on Tenby.

When breathalysed, he recorded having 59 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Hickey pleaded guilty to both charges at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on May 23.

He was sentenced to a one-year community order, as part of which he must complete a 70-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement and 15 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

Hickey was disqualified from driving for 12 months, and must also pay £85 in costs.