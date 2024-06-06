The UK has been told to brace for a delayed pollen bomb, caused by the release of suppressed pollen following weeks of rainfall.

An alert, issued by the National Pollen Aerobiology Research Unit, said: “A high risk in the South, Midlands, East Anglia & South & Mid Wales on sunny days at 17°C and above.

“The risk will increase to very high from the middle of this forecast period in warm weather. Expect the high risk to arrive in North of England and N. Wales from around June 3, moderate until then.

“Scotland, the far North of England and N. Ireland remaining low for now.”

The Met Office added that grass pollen levels will begin to “rise to high” as a result of a spell of settled weather.

Hay fever is believed to affect half of Brits, making it one of the most common allergies in the country.

These are seven top tips to tackle your hay fever, according to Tyler Woodward, CEO of Eden’s Gate.

Wearing wraparound sunglasses

Wraparound sunglasses can help with hay fever by shielding the eyes from pollen, dust, and other allergens in the air.

The wraparound design of the sunglasses helps to keep the allergens from getting in the eyes and causing irritation. The sunglasses also provide UV protection, which can help to reduce eye irritation and discomfort.

Closing windows

Closing your windows is an easy way to keep pollen out of your home which is a common trigger for sufferers.

Keeping windows closed can also help to keep the air temperature inside your home consistent, which can make breathing easier.

Quitting smoking

Quitting smoking can help reduce hay fever symptoms as it improves air quality and reduces the amount of pollen and other allergens in the air.

Removing smoke from the air you breathe reduces inflammation in the nose and throat, making it easier to breathe and reducing the severity of allergy symptoms.

CBD

CBD can help relieve symptoms by reducing inflammation in the nose and throat, making it easier to breathe.

It can also reduce the production of mucus, which is often triggered by hay fever, and act as an antihistamine, which helps to reduce the body's allergic response.

Put Vaseline around your nose to trap pollen

Vaseline on the nose can provide relief by acting as a barrier and trapping pollen and other allergens in the air before they can reach the nose and cause an allergic reaction.

Additionally, Vaseline can help to keep the nose moisturised and reduce irritation.

Vacuum regularly

Vacuuming can alleviate symptoms experienced by trapping pollen and clearing all dust and allergens in the air before they can cause an allergic reaction.

Adding to this, vacuuming in diagonal and zig zag lines first, followed by a thorough vacuum is a great way to ensure all dust particles are picked up, reducing the risk of hay fever.

Purchase anti-pollen fresheners for your car

Using anti-pollen air fresheners in your car can help reduce Hay fever symptoms by attracting any pollen or dust before it can reach the nose and eye, therefore making your drive around more comfortable.

That being said, if you do feel uncomfortable and irritated whilst driving, it is advised to pull over and take some time to reset before driving again.