A helicopter was spotted next to Greenhill School in Tenby shortly after 3.30pm after being called to action.

However, upon arrival, the air ambulance was informed by other services that they were not required.

A spokesperson for Wales Air Ambulance said: “I can confirm that the Wales Air Ambulance attended an incident in that region.

“Our Dafen-based crew were allocated at 3.04pm and attended by air. They arrived at the scene at 3.28pm. On discussion with other services present, we were advised that we were not required. Our involvement concluded at 4.04pm.”

The exact reason for the air ambulance being called to action remains unknown and there are no reports of injuries or fatalities.