Wayne Mansbridge, 57, of Oak Grove in Twycross, was convicted of sexually assaulting a serving soldier who he had given a lift to in the pouring rain between Tenby and Castlemartin in 2014.

Mansbridge was required to register as a sex offender – one of the terms of which was that he must notify the police before travelling abroad.

Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court heard that Mansbridge went on holiday to Morocco between January 16 and February 16.

He pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the notification requirements of the sex offender register on May 7, and at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on May 28 was sentenced to a one-year community order.

As part of this, Mansbridge must complete 100 hours of unpaid work and 10 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

He must also pay £85 in costs and a £114 surcharge.