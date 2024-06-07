The study, conducted by Loughborough University on behalf of the End Child Poverty Coalition, revealed a staggering 29 per cent of children across the nation are residing in relative poverty, once housing costs are taken into account.

The research highlights that child poverty is affecting the entire nation, with a minimum of one in four children living in poverty in 28 of the 32 constituencies up for grabs in the next general election in Wales.

Dr Victoria Winckler, director at the Bevan Foundation said: "The latest data makes it clear just how significant a problem child poverty is in Wales.

"Across the nation parents are having to use food banks to feed their children and babies are being born into homes where parents can't afford to keep their houses warm in winter.

"With so many families struggling, it is clear that child poverty, and how politicians tackle this, is a key election issue for many."

Furthermore, the study asserts that a significant factor for the high rates of child poverty is the two-child limit policy on benefits.

It was found that 11 per cent of all children in Wales live in a family whose benefit payments are reduced because of the two-child limit.

That equals more than 65,000 children inversely affected by this policy, which caps the amount of benefits one family can receive.

Because of the research findings, the End Child Poverty Coalition is urging that the strategy to combat child poverty should be a top priority for all political parties in the general election.

Furthermore, immediate abolishment of the two-child limit on benefit payments is also being demanded.

Evidence suggests that removing the two-child limit is the most effective method to decrease child poverty, which would help lift 300,000 children out of poverty across the UK at an estimated cost of £1.8billion.

Child poverty throughout the UK costs approximately £39billion per year.

This is partially due to the strain it places on public services that are there to help alleviate the harm done to children living in poverty.

Steffan Evans commented: "It is imperative that whichever party forms the next government at Westminster scraps the two-child limit.

"Doing so would provide immediate relief for 65,000 children across Wales, easing the grip of poverty on our communities.

"Our social security system, like our NHS, should be there for us all, especially when we need it most.

"We need a social security system that’s fit for the 21st century.

"One that ensures all children can flourish, instead of one that pushes families into poverty, with its two-child limit to benefit payments."