Two local lifeboats were launched following reports of a man walking into the sea at a popular Pembrokeshire beach late at night.
St Davids All Weather Lifeboat and Little and Broad Haven Lifeboat were launched at around 11.09pm on Tuesday, June 4.
Both lifeboats were requested to search for a man seen walking into the sea at Newgale beach.
Little and Broad Haven Lifeboat was first on the scene and determined that the man seen walking into the water was a fisherman and was not in any distress.
The call was treated as a false alarm with good intent. Both lifeboats returned to station and were rehoused shortly after midnight.
