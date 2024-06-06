St Davids All Weather Lifeboat and Little and Broad Haven Lifeboat were launched at around 11.09pm on Tuesday, June 4.

Both lifeboats were requested to search for a man seen walking into the sea at Newgale beach.

Little and Broad Haven Lifeboat was first on the scene and determined that the man seen walking into the water was a fisherman and was not in any distress.

The call was treated as a false alarm with good intent. Both lifeboats returned to station and were rehoused shortly after midnight.