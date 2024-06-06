The Waverley will leave Tenby at 6.15pm for an evening cruise along the coast to the Gower ending at the Mumbles.

The boat will arrive at Mumbles Head at 10.30pm and the return to Tenby by coach is included in the ticket price.

This is the Waverley’s only sailing out of the popular Pembrokeshire resort this year and follows a sold-out sailing last year which saw the antique paddle steamer visit Tenby for the first time in three decades.

Built in 1947, Waverley was saved from the scrap-heap in 1974 when she was bought for £1 by the Paddle Steamer Preservation Society.

Since then, she has had £60m spent on her in renovation and preservation and has delighted thousands of passengers with her sailings from ports and piers in UK waters, Last year’s Pembrokeshire cruises were sold out with around 600 passengers on each sailing onboard the iconic vessel and plenty more people flocking to the coast to catch a glimpse of the eye-catching boat.

The Waverley’s first Pembrokeshire sailing from Fishguard last week had to be cancelled due to weather conditions.

The 693 tonne vessel sailed from Northern Ireland to Fishguard in choppy conditions, with strong winds meaning that her planned cruise to New Quay and back had to be cancelled for the comfort and safety of passengers.

The original plan was to let her Fishguard passengers on board for two hours to have a look around the much-loved boat. However, the conditions were such that she was at rick of damaging her paddle boxes on the harbour wall asn she departed for Ilfracombe as soon as she had restocked.

There are still tickets available for this evening’s cruise from Tenby. These can be bought onboard the boat before she departs.

For more information, visit waverleyexcursions.co.uk, linked above.