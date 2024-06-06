Tenby Golf Club’s restaurant, The Links received two Rosette Awards from AA Hotel.

The club’s accommodation, The Dunes was given four Silver Star Awards from Hospitality Services.

Hospitality manager at Tenby Golf Club, Brendan Monnelly said: “We are absolutely delighted to have been recognised with these awards. Two Rosettes from the AA is a wonderful achievement, as are the four Silver Stars for our guest accommodation.

“We aim to deliver the highest standards of food and accommodation, and these awards are a welcome confirmation that we are doing just that.

“Both the kitchen and hospitality teams have put in tremendous effort since our opening, and we are deeply grateful for their hard work, which has led to this achievement."

The Links, led by head chef Duncan Barham, was celebrated for its "well-balanced and imaginative menu showing great technical skill from the kitchen team.”

Duncan Barham is head chef at The Links. (Image: Karen Lewis)

The restaurant also has 94 reviews on TripAdvisor and a perfect five-star rating with people describing their dining experiences as “outstanding” and the food being “out of this world.”

Meanwhile, Inspector Robin Martin was impressed with the Dunes many qualities. He said: “This was a most enjoyable visit to a well-managed establishment, featuring a focused team delivering friendly hospitality and attentive service in a delightful environment.

“The very good quality of hospitality throughout the stay from the team should be commended.”

To make a reservation at The Links, visit thelinkstenby.co.uk or call 01834 495001.

To book accommodation at The Dunes go to www.thedunestenby.co.uk or call 01834 495000.