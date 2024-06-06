Pembrokeshire Creamery, the leading supplier of Welsh milk that is sourced, processed, packed and sold exclusively in Wales, will invest a further £5 million into its Haverfordwest site following the success of recent partnerships with major retailers Asda and Lidl.

Welsh milk has previously been bottled in factories in England before being transported back to Wales to be sold in stores.

To produce the country’s first authentically Welsh milk, Pembrokeshire Creamery has spent £20 million to build the country’s only bottling facility certified to supply supermarkets, creating 80 local jobs.

The Lidl deal was secured last month and will see Welsh milk products in Lidl's Welsh stores this month, with cream to follow soon after.

The business has said that the investment solidifies their commitment to championing Welsh dairy and positions them for continued growth within the industry.

Driven by the early success of its operations, the additional investment funded into the Haverfordwest site will help to meet the rising demand for high-quality, locally sourced Welsh Milk, while also contributing to the future and sustainability of the Welsh dairy industry.

After the success of the Asda and Lidl deals, Pembrokeshire Creamery says that it is now in advanced discussions with several other major supermarkets to supply own-label Welsh milk and is expecting to fill the initial capacity of its site by the end of the year.

The £5 million investment will see a second processing line and automated trolley fillers at the new state-of-the-art facility in Pembrokeshire to increase processing capacity, streamline production and improve efficiency to ensure Pembrokeshire Creamery can continue to meet growing demand in Wales for locally-sourced, high-quality Welsh milk.

The trolley fillers will be in place this autumn, with the second processing line operational from early 2025.

This milestone achievement will position the company as the leading supplier of Welsh milk that is sourced, processed, packed and sold exclusively in Wales.

Mark McQuade, Managing Director at Pembrokeshire Creamery, said: "We're incredibly proud of the success of Pembrokeshire Creamery and our role in meeting growing demand for authentic Welsh milk.

“Being recognised by big name retailers in Wales is a testament to the quality of our products.

“This significant investment demonstrates our commitment to supporting Welsh dairy farmers and providing high-quality Welsh milk products to customers across Wales.”

Following in the trusted footsteps of sister company Puffin Produce, at the heart of Pembrokeshire Creamery’s mission is to support Welsh farmers to serve the Welsh consumer.

Mark continued: “We're thrilled to offer consumers a trusted option for delicious Welsh milk. The success of our journey so far showcases our passion for Welsh dairy and our dedication to delivering a sustainable future for our farming communities.”