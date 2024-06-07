At the June 5 meeting of Pembrokeshire Coast National Park’s development management committee, members were recommended to approve the Natural Resources Wales application to install the landscape restoration works panel on the edge of St Davids Airfield, on land owned by Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority.

The board is part of a LIFEquake project, which seeks to restore peatland, quaking bogs and their wider supporting wetland landscapes.

The five-year LIFEquake project will restore seven areas of peatland in Wales – specifically quaking bogs and their supporting landscapes – to favourable conservation status.

The panel will feature images and bilingual text including: “The North West Pembrokeshire Commons include Dowrog Common, Trefeiddan Common, St Davids Airfield Common, Tretio Common and Waun Fawr. The commons are home to a wide range of fen plant species, invertebrates, dragonflies and birds.

“Quaking bogs:

Give a home to rare plants and wildlife

Store carbon from the atmosphere

Store and purify water

Give a fascinating insight into our environmental history

Offer a great place to visit and enjoy nature at its best.

“The North West Pembrokeshire Commons are among the seven LIFEquake project sites. Restoration will also take place at Cors Caron National Nature Reserve and bogs in Swansea, Eifionydd and Powys.

“Restoration work taking place here in partnership with local communities, landowners and contractors.”

The application was approved by national park planners.

During World War II the airfield was an RAF Coastal Command base engaged in the Battle of the Atlantic.