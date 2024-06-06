Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash at the Camrose junction at around 9.10am on Thursday, June 6.

The road was closed in both directions.

One of the drivers was treated for minor injuries, whilst the other driver had “more serious injuries”, though these were not believed to be life threatening.

Both drivers were taken to hospital for further treatment.

The A40 was re-opened shortly after midday.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: “Dyfed-Powys Police responded to reports of a two-vehicle road traffic collision at the Camrose junction on the A40, just outside Haverfordwest Airport at approximately 9.10am on Thursday, June 6.

“Drivers of both vehicles were taken to hospital, with one being treated for minor injuries and the other treated for more serious injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

“The road was closed while officers attended the scene and reopened shortly after 12pm.”